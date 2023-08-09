Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $46.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,832.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sprout Social by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

