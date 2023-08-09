Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

Shares of SPT opened at $46.67 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $69,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,603 in the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

