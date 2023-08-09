Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

STGW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stagwell from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Stagwell Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.05. Stagwell has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,960 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,541,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 932,272 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

