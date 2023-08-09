Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.90).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.50) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.37) to GBX 880 ($11.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 980 ($12.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 741.80 ($9.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 677.04. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 2,142.86%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

