Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells $304,279.56 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

