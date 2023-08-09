Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

NYSE STLA opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Stellantis by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

