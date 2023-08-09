Stephens Increases LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Price Target to $7.00

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 million and a P/E ratio of 33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

About LINKBANCORP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

