StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $27.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,920.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

