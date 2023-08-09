Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

