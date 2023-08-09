Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 115,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

