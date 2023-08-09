Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

