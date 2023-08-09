Steven J. Mclaughlin Buys 425,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 425,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,692,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,996.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXFY. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

