Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

