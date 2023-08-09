Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $52.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WERN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.12.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.