Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $123.00.

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.29.

NYSE:IFF opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $127.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

