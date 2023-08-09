Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Amyris Put Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,105 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average volume of 4,485 put options.

Amyris Stock Down 24.2 %

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after buying an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,383,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

