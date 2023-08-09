Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,137 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 212% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,531 call options.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
NYSE:NVO opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $424.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $192.18.
Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $4,332,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.
