Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Proterra Call Options (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,332 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,279% compared to the typical volume of 217 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $1.80 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

Proterra Trading Down 88.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Proterra by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Proterra by 102.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.08. Proterra has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter. Proterra had a negative net margin of 130.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

