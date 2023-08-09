Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,138,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SYBT opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

