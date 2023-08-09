Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.