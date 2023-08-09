StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 0.7 %

PED stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.32.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

