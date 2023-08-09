StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of CFMS opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 86.46%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

