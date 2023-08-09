StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

MXC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

