StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
MXC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.16. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.84.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
