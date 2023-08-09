StockNews.com Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sell

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.08 on Friday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,197,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,536,000 after buying an additional 174,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

