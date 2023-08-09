StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Buy

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AECOM by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in AECOM by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 90,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 78,929 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AECOM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

