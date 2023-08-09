StockNews.com Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

