Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

