Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $352,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

