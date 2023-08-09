Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STOK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

