Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,721,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 442,517 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

