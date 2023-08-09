StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StoneCo Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,211 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,380,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 321,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,504,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

