StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneCo Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.
STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
