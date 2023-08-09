Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $13.07 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.00 and its 200 day moving average is $299.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

