Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 62,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 119,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

