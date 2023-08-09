Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 62,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 119,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

