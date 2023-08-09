Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 127 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

