Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.49

Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.49 and traded as high as $22.75. Strattec Security shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 11,309 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

