Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after buying an additional 133,834 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,211,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stride Trading Down 0.6 %

Stride stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

