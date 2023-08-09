Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.72 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

About Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

