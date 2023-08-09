Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.