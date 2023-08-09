Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

SNCY stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $896.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,622,116 shares of company stock worth $73,137,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 201,804 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

