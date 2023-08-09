SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Bank of America cut SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. SunPower has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in SunPower by 697.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

