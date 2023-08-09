Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.
Shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Sunshine Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 298.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.26%.
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.
