Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.67.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $347.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.27. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $357.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,962 shares of company stock worth $14,239,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,479.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

