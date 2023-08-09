Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $347.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,962 shares of company stock worth $14,239,171. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

