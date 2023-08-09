Susquehanna Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.27.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.