Susquehanna Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $693,051.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.