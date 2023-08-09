SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Trading Up 43.6%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 43.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 49,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 66,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.