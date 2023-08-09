Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SYM opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,614,186 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

