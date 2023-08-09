Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.25 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $377,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,287 shares of company stock worth $3,908,764. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 687,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 652,451 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

