Synopsys (SNPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Synopsys has set its Q3 guidance at $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.77-$10.84 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $435.99 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19,185.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Synopsys by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

